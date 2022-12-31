Witnesses Sought, Fatal Crash, Whangarei

Police investigating a fatal crash in Whangarei earlier this week are seeking help from the public.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Puna Rere Drive, Tikipunga around 8:50pm on Tuesday 27 December.

One of the three occupants, a youth, died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain says the 2006 brown/silver Honda Civic was reported to be driving at speed before the crash.

"It overtook up to four vehicles while driving towards Tikipunga, lost control on a moderate bend, and rolled," he says.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, the driving behaviour beforehand, or information from those who assisted after the crash, in order to help Police piece together exactly what happened.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 or online at

www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 221217/6485.

