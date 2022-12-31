Information Sought After Man Found Injured, Nelson

An investigation has been launched after a man was found seriously injured in Nelson last night.

Police were called about 11.20pm to St Vincent Street, where the man had been located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he now remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now working to understand how the man came to receive his injuries.

A scene examination is underway at a nearby address and a scene guard is in place.

While our investigation is in its early stages, initial enquiries suggest the incident involved parties linked to one another, and there is not believed to be a risk to the wider public.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the St Vincent Street area from about 11.15pm who may have information about what occurred.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P053133341.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

