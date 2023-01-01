Update – Fatal Crash, Rangiora Leithfield Road, Sefton

Police can now confirm one person died following a crash on Rangiora

Leithfield Road, near Pembertons Road last night.

Emergency services were notified at 7.55pm that a car had rolled.

Sadly, one person died at the scene. Three others sustained injuries and were

taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and the circumstances of the crash

are under investigation.

