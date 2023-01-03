Sudden Death – Glen Eden

Yesterday evening at around 7pm, the Police Search and Rescue team located a body in an area of bush in Glen Eden, Auckland.

Police believe it to be 73-year-old man Michael Piki Kotuku Asher.

Michael had been reported missing to Police on 30 December 2022, and was last seen at his residence in Glengarry Road, Glen Eden on Christmas Day.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

Michael was the father of Iraena Asher who went missing at Piha in 2004.

Michael was a much loved family member and our thoughts are with his Whānau.

His family have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

