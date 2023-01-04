Northern Region Lifeguards Urge Beachgoers To Take Care As Wild Weather Forecast

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) is warning holidaymakers that extreme weather will create difficult conditions at beaches across the North Island over the coming days and beachgoers should take extra care.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and the Coromandel, with torrential rain, gales and surging swells expected throughout the first week of 2023 on both eastern and western coastlines.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says that the New Year period has seen excellent behaviour at beaches across the region so far, but beachgoers should take care as conditions change.

“We’ve seen a limited number of incidents since New Year’s Day at beaches across the Northern Region, a fantastic way to start the year,” he says.

“However, weather and surf conditions across the country have changed over the past few days as the tropically charged storm approaches and many beaches are already experiencing moderate to gale force winds and choppy surf.

“We’d like to stress the importance of continuing the new year on the right footing, reminding beachgoers of the risks as the weather packs in.”

If lifeguards do not put up red and yellow flags and instead display ‘No Swimming’ signs and red flags, SLSNR is asking that beachgoers respect that the water is too dangerous for recreational activities.

Eastern coastlines from Northland to the Coromandel can expect heavy swells that may not ease until Friday, so surfers in particular are being urged to not overestimate their abilities and underestimate the environment.

“Strong surf will create strong currents,” Lea says, “There will be a lot of water moving that can easily knock you off your feet, so keep an eye on close children, making sure to stay well away from the water.

“We also ask that storm-spectators and rock-fishers take extra care if spending any time on the rocks this week. Large swells can be unpredictable and easily knock you into dangerous waters.

“Before you head out, monitor the Safeswim site for updates and please only choose patrolled beaches for swimming and other water-related activities this week.”

All SLSNR clubs will be closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the week.

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

§ Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

§ Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

§ Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

§ Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

§ Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

§ Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

§ Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

§ If in doubt, stay out!

§ If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

§ Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

