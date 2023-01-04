Serious Crash, Buckland Rd, Waikato - Waikato

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on Buckland Road, near Tuakau, south of Pukekohe, in Waikato.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The crash occurred at about 4.20pm. One person is critically injured and one person has moderate injuries.

Traffic management is in place and the road is likely to be closed for several hours.

© Scoop Media

