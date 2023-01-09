Stormwater Network Upgrade For Paraparaumu

A 12-month upgrade of the Paraparaumu stormwater network begins in January, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

More than 800 metres of new, larger stormwater pipe will be installed from Iver Trask Place towards Rimu Road, then along Rimu Road to Kāpiti Road, across the intersection, west to Amohia Street and then north along Amohia Street.

The work is the first of three stages to reduce flooding issues within the Amohia Street and Ruahine Street catchment areas and help prepare the district to live with more water due to climate change.

Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services Sean Mallon says Council is committed to providing efficient, reliable infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community.

“Council’s Long-term Plan 2021-41 prioritises investing in infrastructure to protect people, property and the environment, as well as preparing for intensification.

“The Amohia Street stormwater catchment upgrade will address flooding issues in an area where the stormwater network is not large enough to carry the volume of rainwater experienced in the area.”

“The first job is to build a new outfall into the Wharemaukū Stream on Iver Trask Place. Over the next 10 months, the stormwater pipe will be installed in a trench along Iver Trask Place towards Rimu Road, then along Rimu Road to Kāpiti Road, across the intersection, west to Amohia Street and then north along Amohia Street,” said Mr Mallon.

Traffic control will be in place with diversions around the work sites. Delays are possible. At times, the work will be loud and cause localised vibration.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we get carry out this important work.

See our website for more information: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/amohia

