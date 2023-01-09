Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stormwater Network Upgrade For Paraparaumu

Monday, 9 January 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

A 12-month upgrade of the Paraparaumu stormwater network begins in January, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

More than 800 metres of new, larger stormwater pipe will be installed from Iver Trask Place towards Rimu Road, then along Rimu Road to Kāpiti Road, across the intersection, west to Amohia Street and then north along Amohia Street.

The work is the first of three stages to reduce flooding issues within the Amohia Street and Ruahine Street catchment areas and help prepare the district to live with more water due to climate change.

Council’s Group Manager Infrastructure Services Sean Mallon says Council is committed to providing efficient, reliable infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community.

“Council’s Long-term Plan 2021-41 prioritises investing in infrastructure to protect people, property and the environment, as well as preparing for intensification.

“The Amohia Street stormwater catchment upgrade will address flooding issues in an area where the stormwater network is not large enough to carry the volume of rainwater experienced in the area.”

“The first job is to build a new outfall into the Wharemaukū Stream on Iver Trask Place. Over the next 10 months, the stormwater pipe will be installed in a trench along Iver Trask Place towards Rimu Road, then along Rimu Road to Kāpiti Road, across the intersection, west to Amohia Street and then north along Amohia Street,” said Mr Mallon.

Traffic control will be in place with diversions around the work sites. Delays are possible. At times, the work will be loud and cause localised vibration.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we get carry out this important work.

See our website for more information: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/amohia

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 