Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Take A Sec To Check’ Say Banks In Scam Awareness Campaign

Monday, 9 January 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: NZ Bankers' Association

Banks are asking people to ‘take a sec to check’ before they part with their money or personal information, in a campaign aimed at raising scam awareness over summer.

“We’re encouraging everyone to take a moment before making a payment or giving away personal information, just to be sure it’s not a scam,” says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

“Scams are a form of financial crime. They are constantly evolving and increasingly sophisticated. Scams tend to involve criminals pretending to be a trusted person or organisation who then persuade people to make payments to them or hand over personal information to access their bank accounts.

“We know there’s no silver bullet when it comes to fighting financial crime. We also know it pays to be alert, know what to look out for, and how to deal with it. If you take a sec, you might save yourself from being scammed.

“Tomorrow we’re launching a campaign to help raise awareness about scams. We’re using radio ads, street posters and social media to get the message out.

“We’re running this campaign over the summer break when people are more relaxed and might take a moment to think about scams and how to keep themselves safe.

Tips to help you stay safe:

Stay alert

Be alert to texts or emails. Never click on links in unsolicited emails or text messages. Report and delete suspicious messages.
Be wary of cold calls asking for personal details or money. If an unexpected phone call seems suspicious, hang up and call the business back using its publicly available phone number.
Keep up to date with the latest scams to help recognise the warning signs.

Be proactive

Use unique, long passwords and change these regularly. Keep all passwords and security codes secure – don't disclose these to anyone.
Never give a stranger remote access to your computer or device.
Safeguard your devices by keeping operating systems and apps up to date.
Take your timeIf someone is pressuring you to do something, it may be a sign they’re trying to scam you. Take your time and check out who you’re dealing with before providing your details or sending any money.
Report itReport any suspected scams to your bank.

For more information about scams, see: https://www.nzba.org.nz/banking-information/fighting-financial-crime/scams/.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from NZ Bankers' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>


Government: Stay Of Proceedings In High Court ‘501’ Ruling Welcomed
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has welcomed the decision by the High Court to issue a stay of proceedings following the ‘501’ ruling... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 