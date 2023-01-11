Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The New Year's Resolution That Saves Lives; New Zealand Blood Service Calls For More Donors For 2023

Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is asking all eligible Kiwis to make regular blood and plasma donations their New Year’s resolution as it needs more than 40,000 new donors to meet continued rising demand.

In 2023, demand for blood and plasma is forecasted to increase by 4% and 10% respectively, prompting NZBS to put the call out to eligible people across Aotearoa to start a new lifesaving habit.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. Blood can be donated every three months, so regular donors can save up to 12 lives in just one year. In 2023, 2,400 donations of blood will be needed every week.

With plasma, people can donate more often – every two weeks, up to 23 times a year. That’s because their red cells are returned to them during the plasma donation process. This year, 2,600 donations of plasma are needed every week.

Asuka Burge, NZBS National Manager of Marketing and Communications, says donating blood and plasma is a resolution that can be easily achieved, and it literally saves someone's life.

“We work really hard to ensure we collect and manage stock levels of plasma and each blood type against forecasted demand, but as blood only lasts 35 days, we need regular appointments booked to help us meet our demand.

“For the many Kiwis who will need lifesaving blood or plasma in the upcoming year, there is no option to skip treatment, so it’s important Kiwis don't skip giving.

“We know that lives are busy, and things happen, but we’re really encouraging people to make donating a part of their normal routine. Whether it’s the start of a new season that reminds you to book, a loved one's birthday or just every second Tuesday, make it a habit. Not only does donating take just an hour, but it has the unbelievable ability to save other people’s lives.”

For Garry Cunningham, one of the country’s highest donors, it’s just another stop on his work errands as he stops in every fortnight to donate plasma.

“It’s as much a part of my routine now as paying the bills. Sometimes I do a bit of work here on the chair but mostly I use it as a part of my schedule where I can just relax and have a coffee and a chinwag.”

NZBS is welcoming new and old faces to book an appointment and donate blood and plasma in the New Year.

Find your nearest centre or mobile drive and book your next appointment at https://www.nzblood.co.nz/booking/ or call 0800 GIVE BLOOD or through the NZBS app.

