Youth Arrested In Relation To Napier Ram Raid

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested a 13-year-old in relation to a ram raid burglary at a business in Emerson Street, Napier, early this morning.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Cranby Crescent property this afternoon.

Police recovered a number of stolen items at the address, and seized a small number of cannabis plants.

Police believe a number of other youths were involved in the ram raid and enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate them.

We continue to ask for anyone with information which could assist to get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230111/7697.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

