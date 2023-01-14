Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Saturday, 14 January 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Four youths have been arrested and will face charges, following a fleeing driver incident this afternoon.

A vehicle of interest failed to stop for police on East Street, Pukekohe at 10.42am. The vehicle fled from police, who followed at legal road speed but did not initiate a pursuit.

The occupants abandoned the vehicle a short time later on Hall Street, Pukekohe. They were picked up by a second vehicle, but again a pursuit was not initiated.

The occupants abandoned the second vehicle on Bairds Road, Otara a short time later. They then drove off in an allegedly stolen third vehicle, but again police did not engage in a pursuit.

The vehicle was spiked near the Victoria Street and Wall Street, Hamilton intersection at 12.43pm. The vehicle hit a police car after it was spiked. A pursuit was authorised at that time, due to a report of a firearm being sighted in the vehicle.

Police vehicles pursued for a short period of time until the Eagle helicopter could take over. Once the Eagle helicopter was overhead, police vehicles abandoned the pursuit and Eagle continued to monitor the vehicles’ progress.

The driver continued until they lost control of the vehicle near the Fairfield Bridge intersection on Victoria Street at 12.56pm. The occupants fled the vehicle, but police staff quickly moved in and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without further incident. No firearm was located in the vehicle.

The four youths arrested will be put before the court on a number of driving and dishonesty related matters.

Fortunately, no members of the public have suffered any injuries as a result of this incident.

Police appreciate that this incident has been disruptive and has caused distress to motorists in Auckland and Hamilton.

Fleeing driver events are volatile, unpredictable, and high risk to everyone involved.

Drivers who choose not to pull over for Police when instructed put themselves, Police staff, and the public at risk.

Police are committed to keeping our roads safe and will always assess the risk before initiating a pursuit.

Police use a risk-assessment process to guide our decisions about what tactical options might be required to safely resolve any situation.

Instead of a pursuit, Police are generally able to monitor the progress of a fleeing vehicle and plan a safe intervention to bring the incident to an end, such as in this incident.

In an instance where a driver is not apprehended, Police can follow up with other investigation techniques, witnesses, officer knowledge and avenues of enquiry to identify the vehicle and driver so they can be held to account.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness


The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. While we have to take it on faith that it will arrive someday, it is hard to say when it will happen, or how great/how bad it will be if and when it ever does. This time last year we were being told it could arrive by late 2022 – then that got kicked out until early this year, and of late it has been postponed until mid 2023, by which time it may only be “ mild” or “shallow.” Or not...
More>>



 
 


Binoy Kampmark: Joining The War Club: Australia’s HIMARS Purchase
Australia just spent $A558 million on HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) from the US. There has been little information to explain the broader necessity for such a system for Australia. There are no bounds of accountability, no reason to argue against insensible procurements. More>>


Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


Government: Monkeypox Vaccination Available To Eligible People From Next Week
A vaccine for people at risk of mpox (Monkeypox) will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner to people who meet eligibility criteria from Monday 16 January, says Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall... More>>


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 