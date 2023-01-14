Update: Homicide Investigation, Dunedin

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident on Helensburgh Road this morning.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on 16 January.

Police were called to a residential address on Helensburgh Road shortly before 3am.

Sadly, a woman was found deceased at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

