Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Calls For People To Swim At Lifeguarded Beaches During The Patrol Hours

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Auckland region sees five drowning fatalities in three days, prompting Surf Life Saving Northern Region call for people to swim at lifeguarded beaches during the patrol hours

Surf Life Saving Northern Region says its heart goes out to the families of five drowning fatalities that occurred yesterday and Friday.

Two people drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on the Whangaparāoa peninsula.

On Saturday, one person died at Takapuna, while two people died at North Piha despite United North Piha lifeguards’ attempts to rescue them after patrol had ended for the day.

Saturday also saw lifeguards at Raglan perform two mass rescues of 13 and 16 people respectively, and performed a total of 32 rescues across the day.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams extended the thoughts and condolences of the organisation to the victims’ families.

“The return of the pleasant summer weather has seen people flocking back to our beaches. Our lifeguards across the region have already performed a total of 43 rescues, 11 assists, and four major first aids already this weekend.

“It’s really tough for our lifeguards when they are involved in in an unsuccessful rescue attempt – every death is one we take personally. Our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”

Matt Williams urged the public to swim at lifeguarded beaches, during the patrol hours.

“One of the core messages for this summer is ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’,” he says.

“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly. Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents. While lifeguards make every effort to remain vigilant and keep our coastlines safe, we urge the public to keep themselves and others safe by swimming at a lifeguarded beach, during the patrol hours.”

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

§ Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

§ Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

§ Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

§ Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

§ Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

§ Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

§ Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

§ If in doubt, stay out!

§ If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

§ Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Chris Hipkins chosen as Labour leader, will be NZ’s next PM


Remutaka MP and Minister of Education Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become leader of the the Labour Party. Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation sparked a Labour Party leadership contest. Hipkins has been a high-profile minister in the Labour government, taking on significant portfolios...
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Ardern, Business Confidence, And The Worth Of Sanctions


The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...
More>>
 


Taxpayers' Union: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low
For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points... More>>


Government: General Election To Be Held On 14 October 2023
The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “Announcing the election date early in the year provides New Zealanders with certainty... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 