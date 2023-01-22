Surf Life Saving Northern Region Calls For People To Swim At Lifeguarded Beaches During The Patrol Hours

Auckland region sees five drowning fatalities in three days, prompting Surf Life Saving Northern Region call for people to swim at lifeguarded beaches during the patrol hours

Surf Life Saving Northern Region says its heart goes out to the families of five drowning fatalities that occurred yesterday and Friday.

Two people drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday, one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on the Whangaparāoa peninsula.

On Saturday, one person died at Takapuna, while two people died at North Piha despite United North Piha lifeguards’ attempts to rescue them after patrol had ended for the day.

Saturday also saw lifeguards at Raglan perform two mass rescues of 13 and 16 people respectively, and performed a total of 32 rescues across the day.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams extended the thoughts and condolences of the organisation to the victims’ families.

“The return of the pleasant summer weather has seen people flocking back to our beaches. Our lifeguards across the region have already performed a total of 43 rescues, 11 assists, and four major first aids already this weekend.

“It’s really tough for our lifeguards when they are involved in in an unsuccessful rescue attempt – every death is one we take personally. Our guards take every possible step to ensure our patrolled beaches are safe.”

Matt Williams urged the public to swim at lifeguarded beaches, during the patrol hours.

“One of the core messages for this summer is ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’,” he says.

“The conditions around our northern coastlines change quickly. Even a change in tide can result in dangerous currents. While lifeguards make every effort to remain vigilant and keep our coastlines safe, we urge the public to keep themselves and others safe by swimming at a lifeguarded beach, during the patrol hours.”

2023 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

§ Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags

§ Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

§ Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

§ Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

§ Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

§ Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

§ Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

§ If in doubt, stay out!

§ If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

§ Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

