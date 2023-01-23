Update -- Serious crash, Geraldine-Fairlie Highway

22 January

Police can confirm one person has died in a serious crash on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, south of Geraldine.

We extend our condolences to their family and friends.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at about 6.15pm.

The road remains closed due to powerlines being down, and diversions are in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

