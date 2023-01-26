Police Seek Sightings Of Vehicle

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Wellington CIB.

Wellington Police investigating an assault and robbery in Ngauranga Gorge are appealing for the public’s help to locate a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle, a red 2007 BMW station wagon with the registration LMZ124, was stolen in Ngauranga Gorge at about 3pm on 14 January.

The driver of the vehicle was with two friends when they stopped to pick up a man in Porirua. They then travelled down Ngauranga Gorge, stopping briefly near Glover Street. At this point, the driver and one of the passengers were assaulted by the man that had been picked up in Porirua. That man then drove away in the car, leaving two of the original vehicle occupants on the side of the road.

The man drove north on State Highway 2, stopping near Horokiwi Road to remove the remaining passenger.

The man then continued driving on to Petone before turning around and heading south along State Highway 2, onto State Highway 1 and then was last seen on Transmission Gully.

The passengers who were assaulted received minor injuries.

The offender is described as having an olive complexion, around 5’10 – 6ft tall, of a muscular build and around 30 years old.

If anyone has seen this vehicle after 3pm on 14 January or has information that may assist our enquiries please contact Police on 105, either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’

Please reference file number 230115/6176.

