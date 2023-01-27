Police Investigating After Woman Injured In Upper Hutt

Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two... More>>
National: More New Zealanders In Hardship An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>
Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>