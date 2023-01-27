Police Investigating After Woman Injured In Upper Hutt

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by what appears to be a BB-gun pellet in Upper Hutt yesterday morning.

The woman was walking in Fergusson Drive at around 10.30am when she felt a sharp pain in her face.

She sought medical attention at the hospital, where doctors discovered she been injured by a small metal pellet.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Fergusson Drive area around the time of the incident, who might have information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230126/2833.

© Scoop Media

