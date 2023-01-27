Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Investigating After Woman Injured In Upper Hutt

Friday, 27 January 2023, 7:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by what appears to be a BB-gun pellet in Upper Hutt yesterday morning.

The woman was walking in Fergusson Drive at around 10.30am when she felt a sharp pain in her face.

She sought medical attention at the hospital, where doctors discovered she been injured by a small metal pellet.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Fergusson Drive area around the time of the incident, who might have information which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230126/2833.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
More>>


 
 


National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>



Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 