Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PSA Welcomes First Public Sector Agency To Adopt A Flexible Working Week With No Pay Cut

Friday, 27 January 2023, 6:04 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi has congratulated staff and management of Ngā Taonga after New Zealand’s audiovisual archive became the first public sector agency to adopt a flexible and shorter working week with no cut to pay.

"This is great news for our members and for Ngā Taonga and recognises the big changes in how we all want to work these days," said PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"Good on all at Ngā Taonga for doing the mahi on this and taking the lead in the public sector and moving with the times. Up until now the private sector has been taking the lead on this.

"It’s really pleasing that this approach was very much driven by staff and management ensuring the model adopted has excellent buy-in across the agency."

Ngā Taonga has introduced a flexible working week of 32.5 hours with no reduction in pay together with more flexible hours and greater options for working from home. Staff have three working pattern options to choose from to suit their individual needs, which include a five-day work week with reduced hours, a four-day week with Friday off, and a nine-day fortnight with alternate Fridays off.

"We are really pleased that the public sector is at last embracing what is now becoming more common in the private sector.

"There is plenty of evidence that employers who adopt a more flexible approach to work, including shorter hours with no reduction in pay and three-day weekends achieve better outcomes. That includes improved health and well being for workers along with greater productivity. It’s a win-win.

"We all learned during the COVID-19 lockdowns that we can work effectively from home, so the time is now right for this approach and the PSA hopes it becomes more widespread in the public sector.

"As work becomes more intense and as many choose to retire much later, we need to focus on workplace practices that allow employees to achieve a good work-life balance.

"It’s also important that employers recognise the various needs of all their employees who have different cultural, community and whānau commitments.

"Workplaces that embrace flexible practices will over time do better at attracting and retaining people and in a tight labour market, that is more important now than ever," said Kerry Davies.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Bad Outlook For Fuel And Transport Costs


Ok, there’s good news and bad news in this week’s inflation figures, but bad > good. Our inflation rate held steady but hey, at a level below the inflation rate in Australia. The main reason for the so/so result here? A fall in petrol prices of 7.2% offset the really terrible price rises in say, fruit and vegetables. The cost of international travel also rose sharply in the last quarter of 2022, by a whopping 19%...
More>>


 
 


National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>

Amnesty International: NZ Government Fails Criminal Age Review
This morning, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child called out the failure of the New Zealand Government to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility... More>>


Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Emergency Housing Human Rights Concerns Taken To The United Nations
Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission has shared experiences of children and young people in emergency housing ahead of New Zealand’s review under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in Geneva this week... More>>

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 