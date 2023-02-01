Queenstown Officially Ranked One Of The Most Loved Destinations In The World

Queenstown has been ranked 25th of the 100 most loved destinations in the world by the Tourism Sentiment Index, which measures online content and conversations about thousands of global destinations. Queenstown is the only New Zealand destination to make the list. Last year, Queenstown ranked 44th.

The 100 most loved destinations are ranked according to consumer sentiment – what people really feel. Being named in the rankings means Queenstown has offered positive experiences and instilled the kind of happiness that visitors must talk about, leading to an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score.



Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods says he is absolutely delighted by the ranking.



“It really does reflect Queenstown’s global appeal and popularity and within that sentiment – our incredible environment. This awareness of our reputation is going to be incredibly helpful for us to communicate with visitors, as we start our journey towards regenerative tourism and becoming carbon zero by 2030,” says Woods.



The Tourism Sentiment Index conducted an intensive study of its data – more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations – to identify the 100 Most Loved Destinations. Tourism Sentiment Index is cutting-edge technology that applies the power of artificial intelligence to the challenge of extracting sentiment from human expression.

© Scoop Media

