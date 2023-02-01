Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sentencing Of Allan William Walton In Greymouth

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Allan William Walton today in the Greymouth District Court for multiple historic sexual offences.

The 88-year-old West Coast man has been sentenced to seven years and two months imprisonment for 18 serious sexual abuse charges against 11 victims, stretching back as far as the early 1950s.

In July last year, Police issued an appeal to the public asking for anyone with further information about Walton’s offending to come forward. The subsequent information from many current and past members of the West Coast community assisted in the case against Walton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton says West Coast Police are incredibly grateful for the information that was provided.

“We acknowledge the trauma these incidents would have had on not only each of the people who have been harmed, but also their family and community. And while it is pleasing to now have a resolution in Court, we know that events like these never truly leave them,” says DSS Norton.

DSS Norton says while Walton’s offending was decades ago, where attitudes towards sexual abuse and calling authority figures to account was different, it’s important to remind people that times have changed.

“Walton was a respected member of the West Coast community in positions of implied trust. The investigation has served as a reminder of the importance around ensuring our young people are comfortable and feel safe to come forward with information to people they trust.’’

“There has been a tremendous amount of societal change in recent decades in terms of recognising red flags and contacting the appropriate support agencies for advice. We want to reaffirm to people that in 2023 there are a lot of adults within their wider daily lives who will be there to support them.

“You can trust that Police will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 