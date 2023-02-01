Sentencing Of Allan William Walton In Greymouth

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Allan William Walton today in the Greymouth District Court for multiple historic sexual offences.

The 88-year-old West Coast man has been sentenced to seven years and two months imprisonment for 18 serious sexual abuse charges against 11 victims, stretching back as far as the early 1950s.

In July last year, Police issued an appeal to the public asking for anyone with further information about Walton’s offending to come forward. The subsequent information from many current and past members of the West Coast community assisted in the case against Walton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton says West Coast Police are incredibly grateful for the information that was provided.

“We acknowledge the trauma these incidents would have had on not only each of the people who have been harmed, but also their family and community. And while it is pleasing to now have a resolution in Court, we know that events like these never truly leave them,” says DSS Norton.

DSS Norton says while Walton’s offending was decades ago, where attitudes towards sexual abuse and calling authority figures to account was different, it’s important to remind people that times have changed.

“Walton was a respected member of the West Coast community in positions of implied trust. The investigation has served as a reminder of the importance around ensuring our young people are comfortable and feel safe to come forward with information to people they trust.’’

“There has been a tremendous amount of societal change in recent decades in terms of recognising red flags and contacting the appropriate support agencies for advice. We want to reaffirm to people that in 2023 there are a lot of adults within their wider daily lives who will be there to support them.

“You can trust that Police will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account.”

© Scoop Media

