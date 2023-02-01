Waitangi Festival Going Ahead As Planned

The Waitangi National Trust and Te Tii Marae have notified that the Waitangi Festival will go ahead as planned. A State of Emergency was declared on 31 January for Northland, as a precautionary step, but was lifted today.

Waitangi National Trust Chairman, Pita Tipene, and Te Tii Marae Chair Ngati Kawa Taituha have commented: “We have been monitoring the weather and stayed in touch with the relevant agencies. A lot of work has gone into the planning of this year’s Waitangi Festival. We have worked closely together and with Ngāti Rahiri Māori Kōmiti to present a combined programme”.

Events for the Waitangi Festival 2023 include the traditional Beat Retreat by the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Dawn Ceremony, waka events and a line-up of entertainment including Hātea Kapa Haka, MOHI, MELODOWNZ, Paige, Troy Kingi and Don McGlashan.

