Tūpuna Maunga Authority Move Swiftly And Take Action At Ōwairaka Slip

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority team has been working tirelessly to support whānau and whenua across affected areas of Tāmaki Makaurau specific to Tūpuna Maunga since the state of emergency took place. The team are continuing to assess all affected areas to plan and action remediation efforts across the Maunga network.

Further to the press release on 30 January Tūpuna Maunga staff working alongside Auckland Council specialists, and private contractors have put into action a plan to ensure the safety of residents affected by the major slip on Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-ka-a Rakautaura / Mt Albert.

As part of the Authorities initial response at Ōwairaka, a team of arborists will be on site to clean up several trees that migrated from land administered by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority on to the resident homes located on private land below the Maunga.

The initial assessment has determined that the only way to remove the trees safely is by utilising a helicopter. If the weather allows, this operation will take place on Thursday 2 February and Friday 3 February with potential further dates to be confirmed.

To ensure safety to the public during this time, Ōwairaka will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 8.00am to carry out the operation. It is important to note that this operation is weather dependent and the Maunga will be open in the afternoon or evening once helicopter operations have ceased.

Once the trees are removed further assessments will take place to determine how to stabilise the current slip. This is part of a wider clean up across the network of Tūpuna Maunga.

For all emergencies call 111. To report any issues please call Auckland Council on (09) 301 0101 and email the Authority at MaungaAuthority@aklc.govt.nz. For all emergency management updates please keep an eye on the AEM website for updates.

© Scoop Media

