Serious Crash, Southern Motorway, Conifer Grove - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, northbound, near Conifer Grove.

Police were called about 6.10pm.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised there are lengthy delays.

Please delay travel or take an alternate route, if possible.

