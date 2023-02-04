Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aggravated Robbery, Hamilton

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation has been launched after an aggravated robbery in Hamilton this afternoon that has left a man injured.

Police were called to a Heaphy Terrace commercial premises about 2pm after a report of three men entering the store armed with a machete and making demands.

One person was then assaulted, causing a wound to the shoulder. They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The offenders fled the scene in a vehicle.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth says this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"This type of violent incident is unacceptable. We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable.

"We would like to thank those members of the public who were present and who have been very proactive about getting information to us.

"We have received several eye witness accounts as well as footage, all of which will be extremely useful in our investigation.

"While we want to remind people never to put themselves in harm's way, we always encourage witnesses to come forward, and we greatly appreciate the assistance today."

Anyone who witnessed this incident and who has not yet spoken with us is encouraged to do so.

You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number P053535896.

If you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

