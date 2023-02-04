Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigation Launched After Bryndwr Death

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 8:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after an incident in Bryndwr this evening where one
person has died and another has been injured.

Emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.

On arrival, one person was found deceased.

Another has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

An examination will take place at the property this evening and a scene guard
will be in place overnight.

Anyone with information about what might have occurred, or who witnessed or
heard anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch.

Please call 105 and quote event number P053538640.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
