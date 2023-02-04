Investigation Launched After Bryndwr Death
Police are investigating after an incident in Bryndwr
this evening where one
person has died and another has been injured.
Emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.
On arrival, one person was found deceased.
Another has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.
Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.
An examination will take place at the
property this evening and a scene guard
will be in place overnight.
Anyone with information about what might
have occurred, or who witnessed or
heard anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch.
Please call 105 and quote event number P053538640.