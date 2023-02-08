Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government’s Biofuels Decision A Good First Start - Energy Resources Aotearoa

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 7:56 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa say news that the Government will no longer impose a biofuels mandate is a good start to changing energy policy and gives firms and consumers much-needed certainty.

Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie says:

"After several years of speculation and uncertainty, today Prime Minister Hipkins has provided firms and consumers with clarity by cancelling the biofuels mandate in response to the current cost of living crisis."

The introduction of the obligation would have required firms to invest in processes to ensure a growing percentage of liquid fuels per litre came from biofuels. With the proposed mandate to be implemented from 1 April 2024, firms were well-advanced in their planning for compliance.

"It’s likely there will be a role for biofuels in the future and the cost of biofuels is expected to come down through economies of scale when producers can increase production.

"However, until then, and given the current cost of living pressures, the Government’s focus should be on ensuring that no regulatory barriers exist to the uptake of biofuels, where they are commercially viable and meet changing consumer needs."

Carnegie says that New Zealand’s world-leading Emissions Trading Scheme is already driving Kiwis towards lower-emissions alternatives.

"Ending the biofuel mandate is a good first step but there is still more work for the Government to do to make energy more affordable. To ensure a reliable and affordable energy system through the transition to a net zero emissions economy, the Government should look to shelve the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme and give gas producers the confidence they need to invest in New Zealand. Least-cost solutions need to be back on the table."

Energy Resources Aotearoa is committed to continue working closely with the Government to provide affordable, reliable energy for consumers.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 