Man Convicted On 11 Charges Of Immigration Fraud

Friday, 10 February 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) welcomes the guilty verdict for a man involved in falsifying employment offers to workers outside of New Zealand, that was handed down in the Manuaku District Court.

On 9 February 2023, Ati Aaifou-Olive was found guilty on 11 charges of supplying false or misleading information under sections 342(1) and 355(1) of the Immigration Act 2009.

His offending occurred in 2018, when he misled a group of Chinese construction workers with offers of well-paid jobs in New Zealand. They were promised steady employment and that they would eventually be able to bring their family to New Zealand.

Aaifou-Olive issued 18 employment agreements for foreign workers that he was not authorised to make.

Acting General Manager Verification and Compliance, Matt Gibbs, says the guilty verdict demonstrates that any type of immigration fraud or migrant exploitation is unacceptable.”

“Stamping out fraudulent behaviour in the immigration system and combatting migrant exploitation is a top priority for INZ. We want to ensure the well-being of migrants and a fair labour market. This is why we are committed to taking action when this type of behaviour by employers occurs.”

“This conviction should act as a strong warning to anyone considering employing migrants who are not entitled to work, or exploiting temporary or unlawful migrants. No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and INZ will hold offenders to account” says Mr Gibbs.

Aaifou-Olive is due to be sentenced at Manaukau District Court in March 2023.

INZ encourages anyone who is aware of immigration fraud or migrant exploitation offending to report it immediately.

Cases can be reported to MBIE’s contact centre on 0800 20 90 20. Alternatively, they can be reported to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the online Crimestoppers form.

For further information, contact the media line on 0274 422 141 or email media@mbie.govt.nz

