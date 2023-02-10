Countdown Stores And Supply Chain Well Prepared Ahead Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Countdown is well prepared for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle with hundreds of cartons of essential supplies already on route to stores to ensure Kiwis can get everything they need this weekend.

Countdown’s Managing Director, Spencer Sonn, says that the business is in a good position to provide customers with the food and groceries they need safely and efficiently.

“We’re well practised in making sure Kiwis can get the essentials they need in all sorts of different scenarios, from pandemics to natural disasters, and we’ve been working to make sure we’re prepared for any impact from Cyclone Gabrielle for a few days now.”

“We’re working closely with our supply partners and have hundreds of trucks on the road with early loads heading to our more isolated stores so they have plenty of stock ahead of the Cyclone making landfall, and we’re also prioritising sending extra essentials to all of our upper North Island stores”

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for communities across the upper North Island and our thoughts are with everyone who is still recovering from the impact of the devastating floods. Our message is that we’re ready and well prepared if we need to respond to this new event”

“We’re also proactively working with our community and charity partners to understand what they may need in the coming days and thank our customers for helping us raise $125,000 in stores this week to support flood relief efforts”

© Scoop Media

