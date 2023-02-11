UPDATE - Escaped prisoners, Auckland

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

Police are appealing to the public as work continues to locate three remand prisoners who escaped custody in Auckland.

Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea’i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun fled on foot from a transport van on the South-Eastern highway yesterday afternoon, before stealing a vehicle from a member of the public.

Inquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio by a dedicated team of officers, and we are today appealing to the public for information to help us.

The men have connections across Counties Manukau and Auckland City.

The men are considered dangerous and should not be approached – however, if you see them Police urge you to call 111 immediately.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

