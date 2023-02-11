Serious Crash, SH35, Ōpōtiki District - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 35 at Toatoa, east of Ōpōtiki, in Bay of Plenty.

The crash was reported about 3.40pm, near Opape Rd, after a passerby discovered a vehicle down a bank.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating, and motorists in the area should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

