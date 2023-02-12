SLSNR calls for people to stay away from coast as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on Auckland and Northland

As Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on Auckland and Northland, likely bringing extreme weather, Surf Life Saving Northern Region is calling for people to stay away from coastal areas, if possible.

Cyclone Gabrielle is already reaching parts of Northland, and will result in high wind speeds, extremely large swells, and heavy rain.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea says that clubs in the region will be operating observational patrols only from Sunday, and this would remain the case until the cyclone had passed, expected to be Wednesday.

“We want people to stay away from our beaches and coastlines if possible. The conditions are going to be extremely dangerous on both the east and west coasts of Auckland and Northland.

“To be clear, it is not safe to visit the beach while we are experiencing severe weather conditions, and the coastline should be avoided until the weather clears.”

James Lea says that swells, in some cases expected to reach up to 7 metres, could create large surges and endanger even those who were not in the water.

He says that Surf Life Saving Northern Region would have Search and Rescue squads on stand-by in the event of flooding, and that anyone who is in trouble should call 111 and ask for Police.

“We don’t want to see anyone hurt, and we are asking people to exercise some common sense and stay away from our coastlines as Cyclone Gabrielle passes through,” he says.

© Scoop Media

