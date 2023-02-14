District Pummelled By Cyclone Gabrielle: What We Know So Far





A significant slip on SH25 behind Whangamatā

Our crews are out this morning getting an assessment of how the Coromandel has fared overnight.

“We have certainly been pummelled. We have lost cell phone coverage in Whangamatā and Tairua and many of our coastal communities north and south of Whitianga, including places like Matarangi and Hahei,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“What we know already is there’s mass power outages, entire roading networks are closed and there’s widespread flooding,’ says Mr Towler.

“We understand there may be water issues in some villages, so we’re asking people to conserve water until we can get things fixed,” he says.

“The good thing is people have heeded our warnings about being prepared. We have another high tide at 2pm and further high winds so we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Roading updates

STATE HIGHWAYS

SH2 Mangatarata to Paeroa: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi inc. Karangahake Gorge: CLOSED

SH2 Waihi to Athenree Gorge: CLOSED

SH25 Kopu to Thames: OPEN

SH25 Thames to Waiomu: CLOSED

SH25 Waiomu to Coromandel: CLOSED

SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu: CLOSED

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: COMPROMISED – STREAM LEVELS AT WHAREKAHO ARE FLUCTUATING

SH25 Whitianga to Tairua: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH25 Tairua to Hikuai: CLOSED

SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH25 Whangamata: CLOSED but local road detour available

SH25 Whangamata to Waihi: CLOSED

SH26 Morrinsville to Tatuanui: CLOSED but local road detour available

SH26 Tatuanui to Te Aroha: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa-Tahuna Road: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH26 Paeroa-Tahuna Road to Paeroa: CLOSED

SH26 Paeroa to Kopu: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH27 Mangatarata to Te Poi: OPEN but ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

SH29 Kaimai Ranges CLOSED

SH25A: FULLY CLOSED OVER THE COMPLETE LENGTH

LOCAL ROADS

Colville Rd is CLOSED in several places due to overslips.

is in several places due to overslips. Coromandel to Oamaru Bay Closed

Oamaru Bay to Amodeo Bay Closed

Amodeo Bay to Colville Closed

Colville to Port Jackson Road Closed

Kennedy Bay Rd is CLOSED multiple over slips and dropouts near fairy falls and devil’s elbow.

is multiple over slips and dropouts near fairy falls and devil’s elbow. Wentworth Valley Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

There are reports of surface flooding across the entire network we would advise against any unnecessary travel. If you must travel, please allow extra time for your journey and take emergency supplies with you. Please check the Waka Kotahi web site for updated information on state highway issues.

Roading teams are out to assess and clear damage.

ONGOING

Hot Water Beach Rd is CLOSED Between SH 25 and Parangi Road due to flooding.

Between SH 25 and Parangi Road due to flooding. Purangi Rd is CLOSED Between Hahei Road And Cook Beach due to Trees down.

Between Hahei Road And Cook Beach due to Trees down. The 309 Rd is CLOSED roughly 2.5km and 13km from the Coromandel End. Two crews working from both ends to get this opened as soon as possible. No ETA on opening at this stage.

roughly 2.5km and 13km from the Coromandel End. Hikuai Settlement Rd is CLOSED due to flooding.

due to flooding. Maramarahi Rd is CLOSED due to flooding

due to flooding Tapu Coroglen Road is CLOSED and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu. Additional slips have also come down blocking the road.

and impassable for the foreseeable future. Location is 10km from Tapu. Te Kouma Road is CLOSED due to a large tree/slip blocking the road. Additional material continues to fall making it unsafe to continue to clear.

due to a large tree/slip blocking the road. Additional material continues to fall making it unsafe to continue to clear. Waikawau Beach Road is CLOSED due to flooding.

due to flooding. Kauaeranga Valley Rd is CLOSED due to flooding

due to flooding Davey Street, Thames is CLOSED due to flooding

due to flooding Koputauaki Bridge, Colville Road - TM will be on standby on site as precaution for a dam breach event upriver of the bridge.

OPEN TO ONE LANE

Tuateawa Road - Multiple Slips

Port Charles Road - Multiple Slips

Black Jack Road - Multiple Slips

Port Jackson Road – Multiple Slips

Neavesville Rd – 1 lane section at the 4km mark.

Power outages

Power Outages ALL COMMUNITIES ALONG EAST COAST

Tairua Properties affected: 600 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 2:48 AM

Properties affected: 600 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 2:48 AM Whitianga Properties affected: 554 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 5:14 PM

Properties affected: 554 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 5:14 PM Hahei Properties affected: 1130 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 4:59 PM

Properties affected: 1130 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 4:59 PM Whangamata Properties affected: 651 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 11:47 PM

Properties affected: 651 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 11:47 PM Opoutere Properties affected: 204 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 7:23 PM

Properties affected: 204 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 7:23 PM Opito Properties affected: 4274 Power off: Feb 12, 2023, 8:52 PM

Properties affected: 4274 Power off: Feb 12, 2023, 8:52 PM Matarangi Properties affected: 1600 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 1:25 PM

Properties affected: 1600 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 1:25 PM Kuaotunu West Properties affected: 841 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 8:14 AM

West Properties affected: 841 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 8:14 AM Whangapoua Properties affected: 477 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 7:07 AM

Properties affected: 477 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 7:07 AM Port Charles Properties affected: 324 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 1:06 AM

Properties affected: 324 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 1:06 AM Matatok i Properties affected: 424 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 8:22 PM

i Properties affected: 424 Power off: Feb 13, 2023, 8:22 PM Puriri Properties affected: 49 Power off: Feb 12, 2023, 6:57 PM

Facilities Update

For now, Council offices including Thames, Whitianga, Coromandel Town are open. Whangamatā is closed. This may change, so keep an eye on Council messaging for updates.

All Kerbside pick-ups have been cancelled for today

All Refuse Transfer Stations are closed for today.

Thames Pool closed

All district Libraries are closed today.

More facilities and services may be affected today. Keep an eye on Council messaging for further updates.

