Coastguard Update On VHF Infrastructure

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

As Cyclone Gabrielle moves off the country, Coastguard is aware of multiple VHF sites that are offline due to localised power outages and damage caused by the cyclone. We are working with our partners to identify all VHF outages, but accessing some of the affected sites may be difficult due to the ongoing clean-up and power restoration efforts.

The following VHF channels are currently offline, or are experiencing cyclone affected operation:

Northern:

  • Cape Rodney (Nowcasting - 20)
  • Manukau (18)
  • Kaipara (07)
  • North Kaipara (66)
  • Hokianga (65)
  • Whangaroa (05)

Eastern:

  • Gisborne (03)
  • East Cape (05)
  • Whitianga (63)
  • Tauranga (01)
  • Hawkes Bay (01)

Coastguard is working closely with our partners to restore these VHF sites as quickly and safely as possible, given the extraordinary circumstances. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

With patchy VHF coverage in some Northern and Eastern regions, we recommend that boaties use the free Coastguard App for Nowcasting or making trip reports. In the event of an incident, boaties can call us on *500 or call Maritime Radio on VHF channel 16. If it is an emergency, please call 111 and ask for Police.

Please also be aware that as rolling power outages and repair work is undertaken, cellphone and mobile data coverage may also be significantly affected. This is going to be the situation for some time so please exercise caution.

Coastguard is also continuing to urge all boaties to exercise caution on the water as marine conditions can remain hazardous for some time after a storm passes. Heavily storm-affected areas will remain hazardous for a considerable period of time. Please check your local marine weather forecast and any alerts from local councils and Harbour Masters before heading back onto the water. If in doubt, don’t go out.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Coastguard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
