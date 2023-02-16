Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Countdown Commits To Helping Kiwis Get Back On Their Feet With A $200,000 Donation

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Countdown

 Countdown has been working around the clock to get food and other essentials to isolated communities, and with support from the National Emergency Management Agency and local civil defence organisations, has been able to open Countdown Gisborne today. Countdown Napier is hoping to open at 1pm today.

Overnight, Countdown’s supply chain team has been getting essential deliveries on the road to those communities most cut off by the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, meaning that some of its supermarkets in those areas should be able to reopen to customers later in the day.

The supermarket has also announced a $200,000 cash donation to organisations providing on-the-ground assistance and support to impacted communities and has committed to providing water and other essentials to evacuation centres who are providing shelter to families who have been displaced.

Spencer Sonn, Countdown’s Managing Director says that the supermarket’s absolute priority has been getting critical supplies to those Kiwis most impacted by road closures for the last few days and now the business is beginning to turn its mind to what recovery will look like for its team, supply partners and communities.

“The cyclone has had a devastating impact on families and we know that the following days and weeks will be critical in helping get people back on their feet - so alongside making sure people can get the food and other essentials they need at our stores, we’re committed to helping organisations and charities who are acting as lifelines to people on the ground.”

“In times of crisis, it’s critical that we pull together to support those most in need and we hope that our donation will go some way towards helping efforts as recovery begins in our most hard hit communities”

“We’re deeply grateful to our incredible team who continue to do everything they can to get food where it needs to go and make sure Kiwis have the essentials they need.”

Countdown will be working with its current charity partners to assess where its $200,000 donation can make the most meaningful impact in recovery.

The supermarket also donated more than $150,000 earlier in the month to support the flood relief in Auckland communities and raised a further $125,000 which will be distributed to charity partners and organisations.

Countdown Carlyle remains closed. Countdown continues to ask customers to only buy the supplies they need and please be considerate to each other and to our team members in store.

