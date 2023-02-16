Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WHANGAREI: Disposal Of Storm-related Green Waste / Vegetation

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Whangarei District Council is offering disposal of storm-damaged green waste / vegetation for free at 3 sites.

Please note the Re:Sort centre will NOT be one of the locations.

Starting 8:00am Friday 17 February 2023, you can deliver green waste / vegetation to:

· Hikurangi Transfer Station

· Uretiti Transfer Station

· 88 Kioreroa Road (next to Renovation Warehouse, opposite the waste-water treatment plant)

Normal opening-hours apply at Hikurangi and Uretiti transfer stations. The temporary location at 88 Kioreroa Road will be open from 8:00am until 5:00pm, weekdays and weekends.

All other transfer stations including Re:Sort are focussed on rubbish, and will be charging for green-waste / vegetation. Please bring only what has come down during the cyclone.

Council advice is to use professional services for clearing large vegetation.

Food waste disposal

For people who need to dispose of food spoiled by power cuts, please store it safely until you are able to dispose of it on your next collection day.

If your rubbish collection was missed on Monday 13 February or Tuesday 14 February, then store your rubbish and put it out next week.

Put your rubbish out on your normal collection weekday.

Flood damaged items

There are 7 transfer stations across the district, and Re:Sort in Whangarei central, where people can drop off flood-damaged items.

If you have insurance, please contact your insurance company in the first instance. They will ask you to take photographs and keep a record of what has been damaged. Normal disposal fees will apply. Keep your receipt and contact your insurer to claim back costs.

Please also see information on how to dispose of batteries and other hazardous waste which is flammable toxic, corrosive, explosive or radioactive - see the end of the Rubbish transfer stations page".

Rubbish transfer stations

Stay safe during the big clean-up

If you're getting involved with cleaning up storm or flood damage in your community, make sure you keep yourself safe while you're working.

· Stay away from flood waters, including flooded streams.

· Wear gloves and boots and do not take unnecessary risks.

· Do not try to clear landslips yourself.

· Be aware of your surroundings - avoid electrical lines, insects, wild or stray animals, and long periods under the sun.

· Wash your hands with soap and water after the clean-up.

If it’s a big job, please report it to us: 09-430-4200

Rubbish and recycling collection days

Our rubbish collections are back to normal. If your rubbish was missed on Monday and Tuesday, store it and put it out next week. Put your food waste out as part of normal curb-side rubbish collection, in the usual blue rubbish bags or using official pre-paid collection stickers.

