Surf Lifesaving Operational Capability Severely Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle; Urge Public To Avoid Impacted Areas

Surf Life Saving Northern Region says that its ability to stand up surf lifesaving patrols in some areas has been severely impacted as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, and has requested that members of the public planning to visit beaches this weekend avoid the areas and communities most impacted.

Communities and surf lifesaving resources have been severely impacted in Muriwai, Piha, Karekare and Bethells Beach.

At Mangawhai Heads, a landslide during flooding earlier in the month has significantly damaged the rear of the club. Land is unstable surrounding the club, and it has been red stickered. Surf Lifesaving patrols there are currently working out of a temporary building (portacom).

At Bethells Beach, flooding has caused extensive damage to the front of the club, completely destroying its deck. The club has received a yellow sticker and access to the club is limited.

Given the significant community impact, ongoing recovery response, and limited public access to Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Karekarea and Piha, SLSNR requests that the public completely avoid travelling to these beaches and instead visit areas that have appropriate resources and active surf lifesaving patrols scheduled.

Beachgoers are advised to visit the SafeSwim website ahead of time to check any possible water quality issues.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO Matt Williams says that beachgoers need to exercise some sensitivity by avoiding regions that have been particularly impacted.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, some clubs within our boundaries have sustained significant damage, while others are being prioritised for community welfare. Additionally, many of our volunteer lifeguards are focusing on their personal circumstances, or are quite simply exhausted after their mammoth efforts supporting the emergency response. These guys are heroes, plain and simple,” he says.

Williams says that the response by members of Search and Rescue squads across the region, as well as the use of many clubrooms as emergency management centres and community support facilities highlights the critical importance of surf lifesaving to the community.

“We still have people staying at some of our clubs, or people using them to get hot showers or meals. We’re not just about providing an emergency response – surf lifeguards, and our clubs, are a cornerstone of our communities,” he says.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand update on national response efforts

In Hawke’s Bay and across the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region, it is a similar story.

In Hawke’s Bay, 56 volunteer surf lifeguards from Wellington, Kapiti Coast, Horowhenua, Manawatū-Whanganui and Hawke’s Bay area responded to assist with the State of Emergency caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Support efforts by Search & Rescue squads across supported FENZ to conduct rescue and recovery efforts in the hardest hit areas, in particular Eskdale and Bayview, where surf lifeguards rescued 30 people whose lives were in immediate danger from flooding, and assisted more than 200 people to safety.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand (SLSNZ) anticipates the lifeguards, who worked continuously on both Wednesday and Thursday, will continue to provide assistance in coming days.

Search & Rescue squads from the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Otago have been placed on standby, ready to offer additional support in Hawke’s Bay if required.

In Tairāwhiti Gisborne, Search & Rescue squads have been working alongside Police to assist those affected by the Cyclone. Due to communications channels being down, SLSNZ is receiving only intermittent information about rescue and recovery efforts being carried out by surf lifeguards in this area, but will be following up as soon as possible to ensure the surf lifeguards involved receive appropriate health and wellbeing support services.

SLSNZ Lifesaving Manager Andy Kent reiterates that the public should ensure beaches are safe to swim at before they head to the coast this weekend.

“We strongly recommend that all beachgoers check Safeswim [www.safeswim.org.nz] before they head to the beach. At this stage, some beaches may not be resourced to conduct active surf lifesaving patrols, due to flood damage, submerged hazards, road closures and water quality issues,” he says.

“Safeswim has up-to-date information about which beaches are safe to swim at, so it’s essential to check this before you leave home. And remember…If in doubt, stay out”.

Appendix 1: Surf Life Saving Northern Region clubs not patrolling or conducting observational patrols only (no flags):

Bethells Beach – Beach closed. No patrol.

– Beach closed. No patrol. Piha – No patrol. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only).

– No patrol. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only). Karekare – No patrol at this stage with current safety and resource.

– No patrol at this stage with current safety and resource. United North Piha – Observational patrol only. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only).

– Observational patrol only. Limited access to beach (currently emergency vehicles only). Muriwai – Observational patrol only. Dependent on access to Surf Club.

– Observational patrol only. Dependent on access to Surf Club. Ruakākā – Observational patrol only.

Appendix 2: Surf Life Saving Northern Region clubs conducting active patrols, pending water safety guidance from Safe Swim:

Whangārei Heads – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim.

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim. Waipū Cove – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim.

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim. Mangawahi Heads – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim.

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with Safe Swim. Pākiri Beach – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Omaha – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Ōrewa – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Red Beach – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Mairangi Bay – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Karioatahi – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Sunset Beach (Port Waikato) – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

– Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim Raglan – Full patrol scheduled. Type of patrol will depend on water quality with SafeSwim

