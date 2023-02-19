Man arrested in relation to Auckland bus stabbing

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand:

Auckland Police have today arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to a stabbing on an Auckland bus earlier this week.

Police were called to the incident on Symonds Street at about 8.10pm on 16 February.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday 20 February, facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police continues to ensure those affected by the incident are supported.

