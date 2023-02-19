Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunday Feb 19 Civil Defence Daily Updates

Sunday, 19 February 2023, 2:35 pm
Gisborne District Council

Water - Reduce use as much as possible

  • Only use water for drinking, short showers and food preparation
  • Water is safe to drink. You don’t need to boil it.
  • It is treated water to NZ drinking water standards

Roads

Please drive to the conditions as there is silt and debris in some parts

  • SH2 Gisborne to Opotiki open 7am – 7pm to all traffic.
  • SH2 Gisborne to Wairoa open 7am – 7pm. Expect delays as crews working on the road.
  • Time restrictions will be reassessed on Monday.
  • SH2 Napier to Wairoa remains closed. It will be some time before Gisborne people will be able to easily drive to Napier.
  • SH35 Tolaga Bay to Te Puia Springs closed with a bridge out. An alternative is being worked on but will take time.
  • Local roads – rural network has many closures and caution is required.

Be kind to road crews – abuse is not ok.

Listen to the radio for updates

  • More FM 98.9 or 90.1
  • Radio NZ 101.3 or 97.3 FM, or 1314 AM
  • Tūranga FM 91.7
  • Radio Ngāti Porou 93.3 OR 98.5 FM (East Coast only)

WIFI available at:

  • Lawson Field Theatre (behind Council buildings) 8am – 8pm
  • Outside the Library 8am – 5pm
  • Band rotunda on the banks of the city rivers

10 minute time limit and text or call your whanau and friends. Connectivity across the region will be intermittent please be patient.

Water just for cleaning flood damage

Untreated water for cleaning can be collected Sunday to Tuesday from 8am- 4pm from:

• Optilog NZ Ltd at end of Dunstan Road, Matawhero

• Wash’n Go at 156 Carnavon Street

• Ngati Porou, Te Tini Porou carpark corner Huxley and Tyndall Roads.

Refuse transfer stations and kerbside collections

Kerbside collection as normal – 2 bag of rubbish maximum

Gisborne Transfer Station in Innes Street is open 9.30am to 3.30pm. You can take flood damaged items, no cost to dispose. Separate general rubbish, Eftpos and cash only.

EVACUATION CENTRE

House of Breakthrough is the Tairāwhiti Evacuation Centre for people who can’t return to their homes. House of Breakthrough is on the corner of Ormond & Lytton Roads across from Gisborne Hospital.

WELFARE CENTRES

Te Poho o Rawiri Marae is an information hub. Services available:

  • Support for whanau that are traumatised,
  • MSD about emergency grants and benefit payments.
  • Registered nurse - health checks for people who can’t visit their GP
  • Inland Revenue
  • Kāinga Ora - homes and communities
  • Food packs

Te Tini o Porou, Huxley Road

  • Support for whanau that are impacted by the event.
  • MSD about emergency grants and benefit payments.

Waharoa on Peel Street (opposite the library) has mental health support for whanau, information and welfare support.

Manawaru in Elgin Shopping Centre has information for whanau and shuttle to transport people from the Elgin Community into the CBD.

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PAYMENTS

  • Benefit payments have been paid
  • Anyone impacted by the cyclone can apply for Civil Defence Payments

This weekend MSD is based at:

  • Te Tini o Porou, Huxley Road
  • Te Poho o Rawiri Marae
  • Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street

HELP FOR BUSINESSES

  • Trust Tairawhiti Business Hub is open and connected 7 days a week 8am to 5pm for support to businesses and communities. It is located on the Esplanade, Shed 3, opposite the boat ramp.
  • Trust Tairāwhiti has internet connection for businesses to process urgent payroll, pay bills, Invoicing,

FOOD

  • There is plenty of food in the district – we are not going to run out.
  • You can use Eftpos at Pak N Save and at Four Square on Wainui Rd
  • Countdown has payWave and cash. Cash only at other food places.

If you can’t get food from the supermarket there are emergency food packs and ready meals available. You will be asked to complete a Civil Defence Needs Assessment form. Emergency food is available from:

  • Supergrans, 2 Pitt Street, Food parcels 9am – 1pm daily
  • Te Poho o Rawiri Marae, Hot meals and food packs available
  • Te Tini o Porou, Huxley Road, food parcels and household packs 9am -1pm

If you have extra food to donate, please drop it off to Te Poho o Rawiri Marae for redistributing.

TE KARAKA PEOPLE NEED HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

  • Whanau in Te Karaka need personal and household items that are in good condition.
  • Cleaning materials and anything that can move silt and dirt ie spades, mops, buckets.

Drop off at Te Poho o Rawiri Marae.

CAN’T CONTACT A LOVED ONE?

If you can’t contact loved ones and are concerned for their welfare please fill in the form on Police.govt.nz website https://forms.police.govt.nz/person-inquired-for.

LOOK OUT FOR PAKEKE

They often won’t ask for help and many don’t have transport.

