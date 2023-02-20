Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Masterton-Castlepoint Road Closed To Maintain Crew Safety – Expect Delays

Monday, 20 February 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

The Masterton-Castlepoint Road will be closed between 8am and 4pm daily from tomorrow (Tuesday) until, and including, Friday 24 February, opening for one hour for traffic between noon and 1pm.

The road will be closed after the Riversdale turnoff at Blairlogie-Langdale Road, but will be open at all times for emergency vehicles and the school bus.

The Masterton-Castlepoint Road is the main transport route between Masterton and its eastern and coastal communities and was severely impacted during recent Cyclone Gabrielle by slips, debris, and drop-outs.

Masterton District Council Roading Manager Kaine Jaquiery said there was no option but to close the road to ensure the safety of roading crews making essential repairs.

“We have six crews along that route currently working to shore up the road and make it safe for users.

“Some of the slips are still moving and the road is not stable. Our crews cannot work safely or efficiently when they are trying to watch for land movement on the hill above them and watch out for other road users at the same time.

“Other vehicles, particularly larger trucks, are putting the safety of the crews at risk and potentially exacerbating the issues we are currently seeing on the road.

“The safest way to quickly get the road back open to all is to close it while our crews are working. We apologise for the delays this will cause locals but hope to have your road back up and running as quickly as we can.”

The road will be manned at the Blairlogie-Langdale Road and Masterton-Castlepoint Road intersection, the Langdale Road and Masterton- Castlepoint Road intersection, and just south of Tinui on the Masterton-Castlepoint Road.

Any decision to extend the road closure into next week will be made this Friday.

The road is expected to be open for all users over the weekend.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 

Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 