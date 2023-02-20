Masterton-Castlepoint Road Closed To Maintain Crew Safety – Expect Delays

The Masterton-Castlepoint Road will be closed between 8am and 4pm daily from tomorrow (Tuesday) until, and including, Friday 24 February, opening for one hour for traffic between noon and 1pm.

The road will be closed after the Riversdale turnoff at Blairlogie-Langdale Road, but will be open at all times for emergency vehicles and the school bus.

The Masterton-Castlepoint Road is the main transport route between Masterton and its eastern and coastal communities and was severely impacted during recent Cyclone Gabrielle by slips, debris, and drop-outs.

Masterton District Council Roading Manager Kaine Jaquiery said there was no option but to close the road to ensure the safety of roading crews making essential repairs.

“We have six crews along that route currently working to shore up the road and make it safe for users.

“Some of the slips are still moving and the road is not stable. Our crews cannot work safely or efficiently when they are trying to watch for land movement on the hill above them and watch out for other road users at the same time.

“Other vehicles, particularly larger trucks, are putting the safety of the crews at risk and potentially exacerbating the issues we are currently seeing on the road.

“The safest way to quickly get the road back open to all is to close it while our crews are working. We apologise for the delays this will cause locals but hope to have your road back up and running as quickly as we can.”

The road will be manned at the Blairlogie-Langdale Road and Masterton-Castlepoint Road intersection, the Langdale Road and Masterton- Castlepoint Road intersection, and just south of Tinui on the Masterton-Castlepoint Road.

Any decision to extend the road closure into next week will be made this Friday.

The road is expected to be open for all users over the weekend.

© Scoop Media

