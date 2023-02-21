Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Information Update For Whangarei Residents For 21 Feb 2023

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Takitu Road supply drop

We have been out working with the Red Cross today to do another helicopter drop of supplies to residents in Takitu Road in rural Opouteke. Today’s good news is that Northpower has restored power to these homes and a temporary road has been created on forestry land providing them with roading access.

We still have 16 roads closed around the District and a further 70 with restricted access due to slips. Northpower continue to make great progress restoring power to homes but please still treat all downed lines as live.

So far 6750 Northlanders have accessed Civil Defence payments to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. These can help with emergency food, clothing and bedding, as well as other costs such as repairs or replacing flood-damaged appliances. To apply call 0800 400 100 or visit www.workandincome.govt.nz

The Big Clean Up continues

Free drop-off of green waste free will be available for at least another week from today to give people time to dispose of trees and storm vegetation. We may extend this if there is a need for it.

You can drop off green waste at:

· Hikurangi Transfer Station

· Uretiti Transfer Station

· 88 Kioreroa Road (next to Renovation Warehouse, opposite the waste-water treatment plant)

· Please note this is NOT the Re:Sort centre

Normal opening-hours apply at Hikurangi and Uretiti transfer stations. The temporary location at 88 Kioreroa Road will be open from 8:00am until 5:00pm, weekdays and on the weekend.

For people without access to trailers and chainsaws:

  • trees that have come down can make a great source of firewood – one of your neighbours may be happy to come and remove your tree in exchange for keeping the wood for firewood
  • smaller vegetation can be composted
  • many community members and groups have made volunteer offers of help – check your local community Facebook page and see if anyone is available in your area to help
  • we will clear storm debris from damaged street trees on berms, reserves and parks, but this may take some time as our focus is still on clearing roads and footpaths

Things will look untidy around the District for a while, as our priority is to clear access for roads and footpaths. We will return to clear debris from parks, roadsides and grass berms when we can.

Please keep reporting issues to us on 0800 932 463 or 09 430 4200 or online at www.wdc.govt.nz/ReportIt

Urgent water saving notice for all Whangarei Heads residents for today

We have had to shut off the water to residents in Taurikura and Urquhart Bay for several hours while we put in an upgraded replacement line. When the water comes back on the pressure should be improved.

There was also a water main break in Reotahi this morning. This is now being fixed but has caused a big drop in reservoir levels. A water tanker is at Reotahi for the community to fill their own containers.

Financial support for Cyclone costs

Cyclone damaged properties

If your home was damaged please call us on 430 4200 so we can arrange a rapid building assessment.

