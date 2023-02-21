Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safer Communities Through Responsible Dog Ownership

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Rotorua Lakes Council’s Animal Control Unit reunited over 500 kuri (dogs) with their owners last year, thanks to the efforts of the community and owners acting responsibly, 43 dogs have been returned so far this year.

Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control Team Lead, Arana Waaka-Stockman extends his thanks to the community for their efforts to immediately notify the Animal Control Unit when they see roaming kuri, and to owners for ensuring their kuri are microchipped and registered.

Mr Waaka-Stockman says the district has experienced a sustained increase in reports of roaming dogs which unfortunately can become a safety issue

“Safety is a key aspect of our community well-being strategy and a priority for the district.

“Unfortunately roaming dogs can lead to rushing incidents and attacks on people or other animals. This is particularly prevalent during the summer months when more people are out enjoying the warmer weather and longer days with their kuri and whānau.

“These types of incidents can be avoided through responsible ownership.

“We want to remind owners of their responsibilities and encourage the community to contact us for any animal control related support – we’re here to help.”

Under the Dog Control Act all owners are responsible for ensuring dogs are secure on a property at all times, under control when out in public, and given the proper care, attention, food, water, shelter and the exercise they need.

Central City Vets Owner, Russell Cowie also encourages owners to get their animals desexed, (unless there’s a good reason not to), microchipped and registered.

“A desexed dog is less likely to want to roam, and microchipping and registration will help reunite dogs and owners.

“Responsible ownership includes getting any health concerns checked promptly, keeping vaccinations up to date and socialising dogs, especially at a young stage to create lifelong social skills which are vital to their development.”

Should you come across a roaming dog, a key safety message is ‘if a kuri is on its own, leave it alone’. If approached, make yourself look as large as possible and try to put something between you and the kuri such as a bike or fence and speak loudly but calmly and back away slowly. Talk to your whānau, particularly children, about the dangers of roaming dogs.

The Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control team is responsible for managing dog and stock issues across the district and have already received more than 600 animal control requests for service this year.

Mr Waaka-Stockman also wishes to raise awareness that the Rotorua Lakes Council Dog Control Bylaw 2005 does not currently allow dogs in the Central Business District (CBD). There will be a chance for the public to have their say whether or not this remains the case going forward as part of a bylaw review currently underway.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in this space to keep an eye on Council’s website for further information around timing”.

Council’s nine strong Animal Control Unit is on call 24/7 to respond to calls about dog attacks, dogs rushing at people, roaming dogs that have been secured, injured dogs, and wandering stock.

“Whether you think it’s notifiable or not – call the Animal Control Unit on 07 348 4199 for any animal control related issues to do your bit in helping to keep our community safe,” says Mr Waaka-Stockman.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 