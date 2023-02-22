Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Coromandel Open For Late Summer Visitors

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: The Coromandel

The coastal route of State Highway 25 has been reopened for access around the Coromandel Peninsula thanks to the huge efforts of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s local contractors. In addition State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi through the Karangahake Gorge allows access to Hauraki Coromandel from all directions.

Patience is advised when travelling the State Highway 25 loop. “Take your time to enjoy the different towns and attractions along the way. Businesses will be happy to welcome you back” says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt. "The roading network continues to improve as the sun shines and contractors work to minimise any delays."

With the Kōpū - Hikuai SH25A closed for the foreseeable future travellers will need to allow an additional hour or two. Destination Hauraki Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden believes this will benefit visitors looking to get the most out of their time. “Visitors will be rewarded with fantastic views and a diverse range of homegrown local experiences. As locals know its worth taking your time and stopping off along the way.”

As Hauraki Coromandel returns to business, thoughts remain for those in neighbouring regions along the Pacific Coast Highway who have been heavily impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

For now businesses in Hauraki Coromandel are keen to make the most of the late summer season. The Regional Tourism Organisation, Destination Hauraki Coromandel, is ready to recommence destination marketing activities with a campaign to reassure visitors that the region is open for business and a great summer holiday.

The resilience of locals is evident in the urgent efforts to clean up after Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which followed five weeks of severe storm events and record-breaking rain over the peak visitor season. The economic impact for Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki Districts has been significant with total visitor spend for the month of January down 30% on January 2022, more than any other region in New Zealand.*

Hauraki Coromandel is primarily a domestic holiday destination but international visitors make a large contribution, and were returning post the pandemic period. Some were stranded in the region during the cyclone, while many others have been forced to re-route their itineraries elsewhere in New Zealand while access has been difficult. Tourism businesses are also contacting international trade partners and future guests to reassure them that they are open and accessible, and to protect future revenue after weeks of cancelled bookings.

* Marketview data representing the value of electronic card transactions made in person. Data does not include online purchases or cash payments.

