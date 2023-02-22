Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thieves Steal Essential Lifesaving Equipment From Stricken Piha Surf Lifesaving Club

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Cyclone-stricken Piha is facing yet another setback after thieves broke into the United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Service facilities yesterday, stealing radio equipment that is essential to the club’s lifesaving patrol operations.

The thieves broke into the club’s temporary portacom clubrooms and stole 17 hand-held radios, which lifeguards use to communicate with each other during patrols, as well as the radio base-unit that connects the club to the Surfcom, Surf Life Saving Northern Region’s centralised operations centre. The thieves also took a laptop belonging to the club, used for administrative and reporting purposes.

United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Service Director of Lifesaving Victoria Mulrennan says that the club is incredibly sad and angry at the theft, which she says was opportunistic and mean-spirited given the community is still recovering from the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“These radios are vital pieces of emergency equipment, allowing our lifeguards to communicate with each other during not only day-to-day operations, but time critical rescues and emergency response to events like Cyclone Gabrielle,” she says.

“This is a nasty, gutless act. We are still trying to respond to the impact of the cyclone, and these thieves have put lives at risk, at a time where Piha is already struggling. Our community is still largely cut off, and we want to put our focus on recovery efforts. Without these radios, our ability to operate patrols is severely limited.”

The radios are programmed to a private network and have no value to anyone besides the club, and Victoria says she’s hopeful they will be returned.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO Matt Williams says that, while there have been many things Surf Life Saving has chosen not to get upset or angry about this summer, it is hard to look past this.

“One would hope the thieves were unaware that not only where they targeting struggling communities, but the services supporting those communities. We are dismayed that someone would target Piha at a time like this," he says.

“To steal equipment used to save lives really highlights the circumstances and desperation of these individuals. This isn't just a theft from the club, it’s a theft from the entire community.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 