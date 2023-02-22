Councils “Adopt” Cyclone-hit Communities To Support Their Fundraising

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has today launched Adopt-a-Community, a campaign that matches a council unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a council and community badly hit.

LGNZ National Council member Mayor Tim Cadogan says the campaign’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for the adopted communities.

“Mayors will be driving the initiative and encouraging donations to their adopted community’s mayoral relief fund,” Tim Cadogan said.

“We’ve all been watching the devastating scenes in the news and really wanting to help in a meaningful way.

“Local councils play a leading role in the immediate emergency efforts and colleagues from other parts of the North Island and the South Island just want to lend a helping hand in a positive and tangible way.

“That’s why we’ve come up with this concept as a practical way for Mayors from other parts of the country to channel their energy. It creates a direct connection with one of badly affected communities.

“This initiative is really gathering steam – more councils, such as Rangatīkei are coming on board all the time, and they will be matched.”

So far more than 30 “adopter” councils are signed up and LGNZ is sending a social media toolkit to these councils.

“Local government leaders such as Mayors and Chairs have an incredible ability to bring communities together and rally behind a strong cause.,” Tim Cadogan said.

“What we know from experience is that when it comes to communities getting back on their feet, it’s a marathon not a sprint. That’s especially true with a disaster at this scale.

“There are a number of fundraisers underway at the moment and that’s great. Adopt-a-Community, however, will also look to medium to long term initiatives because we know our colleagues will need that support throughout the year.

“As well as raising funds throughout the year, this concept has the potential to add additional value as we move into the recovery phase. This includes communities sharing challenges and resources with each other.

“For now though, the focus is firmly on driving donations straight to the adopted community’s Mayoral Relief Funds which gives Mayors the autonomy to use the funds as needed.

“Local government shines at times like this. It’s been heartening to see so many Mayors and Chairs fronting their community during these challenging times. I know many of them and their councillors have been working day and night to provide whatever support is needed on the ground.

“The response effort shows that when local and central government, and iwi work closely together we get the best outcomes for our people.

“Adopt-a-Community is just one campaign that’s raising money for Mayoral Relief Funds. If people want to support multiple communities, we encourage them to do so” Tim Cadogan said.

Adoptee (councils affected) Adopter (matched with councils unaffected) Far North Clutha, Waipa, Waitaki Masterton Ashburton, MacKenzie Napier Hutt City, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Marlborough (1/2) Gisborne Dunedin, Invercargill, Selwyn, Marlborough (1/2) Wairoa Wellington, Ōpōtiki, Waimakariri, South Taranaki, Waimate Whangārei South Wairarapa, Kāpiti Tararua Matamata-Piako, Gore, Horowhenua Auckland Hamilton Kaipara Taupō, Ōtorohanga Hastings New Plymouth, Chathams, Whanganui Central Hawkes Bay Central Otago, Queenstown-Lakes Waikato Southland

List of Mayoral Relief Funds can be found here - https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/resources/news-and-events/news-and-events/mayoral-relief-funds/

About LGNZ

LGNZ provides the vision and voice for local democracy in Aotearoa New Zealand. We’re a membership organisation, supporting and advocating for councils and their communities. LGNZ is involved in policy, reforms, programmes and advocacy as well as providing advice, consultancy and training to councils and their staff.

© Scoop Media

