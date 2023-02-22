Let’s Not Forget About The Ongoing Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle On The Mental Wellbeing Of Tamariki

Barnardos is concerned about the ongoing impact Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent floods in the Upper North Island will have on the wellbeing of affected tamariki.

“While responding to the immediate needs right now is the right thing to do, we mustn’t forget the psychological impact of the floods and the wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi during this time,” explains Mike Munnelly, Barnardos Chief Executive.

“If the direct impact of living through a devastating cyclone and flooding wasn’t enough, it’s the losses of home, marae, school or family livelihood, the scale of the clean up, witnessing parental stress, school disruption, and the constant reminder on social media and in the news, along with heightened concerns of climate change which will be raising children and young people’s anxiety and distress at this time.”

Barnardos’ helpline, 0800 What’s Up, is the only national and free counselling service for 5-19 years old. Tamariki and rangatahi can talk to a trained counsellor over the phone or via chats, from 11am to 11pm, every day.

From our experience supporting young people following the Canterbury and the Kaikōura earthquakes, we expect to see an increase in need for our 0800 What’s Up service. Lessons learnt tell us that young people may experience feelings of loss, worry for the future, disconnection from schools or friends. While these feelings are a normal reaction to an abnormal event, it’s important young people have a safe place to talk.

“Following the earthquakes in Canterbury and in Kaikōura, we saw an increase in calls late at night, as tamariki looked for reassurance before they went to sleep. Conscious Mum and Dad had enough to deal with in relation to the earthquake, young people chose to talk to a What’s Up counsellor about their usual worries, including around family or peer relationships, mood or schooling,” adds Mike Munnelly.

We anticipate a higher need for What’s Up in the coming weeks and months, and more than ever, tamariki and rangatahi in the affected areas need to know 0800 What’s Up helpline is free and is here for them right now if they need to talk. Our recently announced partnership with the Life Education Trust and the Healthy Harold Programme is focussed on making sure this message can be heard loud and clear.

“Sometimes children and young people need someone outside their family and peer group to talk to, and that’s why our 0800 What’s Up service exists. No issue is too small or too big for our trained counsellors – young people should reach out if they need to be heard, especially following the recent events.”

People wishing to donate to Barnardos to ensure young people can talk to a child and youth counsellor can do so on www.barnardos.org.nz.

