Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuatara To Be Moved To Secure Location Before Geotechnical Work Begins At Museum

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Invercargill City Council

Invercargill residents are being invited to come and say “see you later” to Waihōpai resident tuatara Henry, and his friends, before they are moved to a temporary home to allow work to progress on the museum redevelopment project.

On Thursday 2 March, geotechnical work will begin on-site at the current museum building in preparation for the new museum rebuild as part of Invercargill City Council’s Project 1225.

Council Group Manager Leisure and Recreation Steve Gibling said there would be some noise and vibrations caused by the geotechnical work that could impact the tuatara and their wellbeing.

"Work is about to commence on the museum site where our taonga tuatara are housed, so it’s important that we protect them and move them to a new temporary home while this work is under way,” Gibling said.

“Unfortunately, this means Henry and the other tuatara will not be on display for several months as we go through the process of doing site work, moving the collection and demolishing the building.

“The excellent care for the tuatara will continue as it always has, and they will be housed in a safe and secure location. Normal welfare checks will also continue as usual to ensure they are happy and healthy.”

Council has engaged with iwi for the move of the tuatara, and they will give karakia on the day of the move.

Project 1225 Lead Councillor Nigel Skelt said the tuatara were important and loved by the Southland community and had an important connection to the museum.

“Henry will be missed while he’s taking some time out of the public eye, but we will share regular updates on how he’s going and encourage the community to pop down and say ka kite this week.

“Henry has been spotted in the front burrow for the past few weeks so hopefully everyone has the chance to spot him.”

Council’s Parks and Recreation team with rūnaka will move the tuatara on February 28.

Council Programme Director Lee Butcher said the geotechnical work involved taking ground vibration readings of the soils below the floors inside the museum, and using sensors and physical holes for soil sampling, as well as a groundwater sensor that would provide information needed for foundations and building design.

“The work aligns with our project plan and will be vital for our designers coming on board later this year in March. Getting the geotechnical information is very tricky as we balance working around the museum team, who are busy packing up the collection.” 

Henry and the other tuatara can be viewed from the north-side of the museum building in their enclosure until early next week.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Invercargill City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 