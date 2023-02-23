Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust Cyclone Gabrielle Relief Fund

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 11:29 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Winegrowers

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle have left many in our Hawke’s Bay Wine community at a loss with the destruction and devastation of homes and vineyards alike. Our hearts go out to all those impacted and facing the massive task of cleaning up from the cyclone.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out over this past week. While we are still assessing the full extent of the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, we have had requests for how those wanting to contribute financially can help with the recovery and rehabilitation process.

Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust has set up a Cyclone Gabrielle Relief Fund. 100 per cent of donations will go to those most in need in our Hawke’s Bay Wine community, and Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Charitable Trust will match donations up to $30,000.


For New Zealand donations please use the bank account as follows:

Name: HBW Charitable Trust
Number: 02-0700-0005785-025
Reference: Please use code HBWGRF and your name and cell phone number

If you require a donation receipt, please email info@hawkesbaywine.co.nz

For residents outside of New Zealand, please use name and reference as above but the following account number:

BSB: 02-0700
Account number: 0005785-025
SWIFT code: BKNZNZ22


Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers would like to thank everyone for their support.

