Update On The Current Storm And Further Contributions To The Mayoral Relief Fund

More intense weather has arrived on the Coromandel.

MetService says about 180mm of rain could fall in localised areas, especially in the northern half of the Coromandel, from late this afternoon through to 2am tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms could result in over 40mm of rain falling within an hour, if this does happen surface flooding is very likely.

“Absolutely everyone is totally stormed fatigued and over this weather, but it is important to remain vigilant, well informed and safe during these kinds of storms” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

Civil Defence urges all commuters and those travelling around the Coromandel this evening to take extra care as slips, debris and flooding could cause delays.

“All northern communities, including Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Kūaotunu, Matarangi, Opito Bay, Kennedy Bay are set to get downpours which could cause flooding and surrounding roads could also be impacted so please take care. For those in low lying northern coastal areas, the next high tide is at midnight and it will be very high as we are in the last days of the King Tide cycle, so ensure you are going to be safe, if not, consider going to family or friends further inland tonight while there is still daylight”

“If you live on or in front of a hillside, keep checking for cracks on your section that have developed or increased and contact us at Council if you have serious concerns” says Mr. Towler.

By the early Saturday morning the storm is forecast to pass over, and a calm weekend lies ahead.

Key information sites

Council road updates will be published on our website and Facebook page. Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway information and MetService for weather updates.

Further boost for Mayoral Relief Funds for communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

This week the Government announced a further $500,000 for Mayoral Relief Funds to be disbursed to impacted communities in the Waikato including Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako and Hauraki Districts. This funding is on top of an initial contribution of $100,000 to Thames-Coromandel following the late-January flooding.

“The devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is immense, and there’s no getting away from the fact that life on the ground in the affected areas is really tough" says Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

“Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations and marae, and this funding will assist them in these efforts.

“These additional contributions will help ensure that support for recovery gets to those who need it most, as quickly as possible."

“This is in addition to the Government Community Support Package, and the interim emergency relief package announced by the Government yesterday."

Find out more here.

© Scoop Media

