Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update On The Current Storm And Further Contributions To The Mayoral Relief Fund

Friday, 24 February 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

More intense weather has arrived on the Coromandel.

MetService says about 180mm of rain could fall in localised areas, especially in the northern half of the Coromandel, from late this afternoon through to 2am tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms could result in over 40mm of rain falling within an hour, if this does happen surface flooding is very likely.

“Absolutely everyone is totally stormed fatigued and over this weather, but it is important to remain vigilant, well informed and safe during these kinds of storms” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

Civil Defence urges all commuters and those travelling around the Coromandel this evening to take extra care as slips, debris and flooding could cause delays.

“All northern communities, including Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Kūaotunu, Matarangi, Opito Bay, Kennedy Bay are set to get downpours which could cause flooding and surrounding roads could also be impacted so please take care. For those in low lying northern coastal areas, the next high tide is at midnight and it will be very high as we are in the last days of the King Tide cycle, so ensure you are going to be safe, if not, consider going to family or friends further inland tonight while there is still daylight”

“If you live on or in front of a hillside, keep checking for cracks on your section that have developed or increased and contact us at Council if you have serious concerns” says Mr. Towler.

By the early Saturday morning the storm is forecast to pass over, and a calm weekend lies ahead.

Key information sites

Council road updates will be published on our website and Facebook page. Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway information and MetService for weather updates.

Further boost for Mayoral Relief Funds for communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

This week the Government announced a further $500,000 for Mayoral Relief Funds to be disbursed to impacted communities in the Waikato including Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako and Hauraki Districts. This funding is on top of an initial contribution of $100,000 to Thames-Coromandel following the late-January flooding.

“The devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is immense, and there’s no getting away from the fact that life on the ground in the affected areas is really tough" says Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty.

“Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations and marae, and this funding will assist them in these efforts.

“These additional contributions will help ensure that support for recovery gets to those who need it most, as quickly as possible."

“This is in addition to the Government Community Support Package, and the interim emergency relief package announced by the Government yesterday."

Find out more here.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 