Police Operation In Henderson Concludes, With Cordons To Be Lifted

Attributed to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB.

The ongoing Police operation in Henderson has concluded this evening.

Police had arrived at the Newington Road address, at around 7am, in order to carry out a pre-planned search warrant for a gang member wanted to arrest for serious offending.

Upon arrival, our staff were met with extreme hostility from the subject of the search warrant and a number of shots were discharged towards Police staff.

Cordons were immediately put in place as a result, with some residents in the immediate vicinity evacuated as a precaution.

Throughout the day Police have been attempting to communicate with the man inside the address.

Despite these attempts the man has repeatedly refused to engage with our staff.

Late this afternoon, the Armed Offenders Squad made entry into the address and located the man deceased inside.

An investigation will now commence into the man's death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be advised, as is standard procedure.

Police would like to acknowledge the Henderson community for their cooperation and understanding, as they were disrupted by the cordons in place throughout the day.

These cordons were put in place for the safety of the public and our Police staff operating in the area.

Police would like to reassure the community that this incident has now concluded and they will see cordons lifting in the area and residents able to return home.

There is no ongoing risk to the community as a result of this matter, however members of the local community are likely to see an extra Police presence in the area over the coming days whilst a scene examination is completed.

