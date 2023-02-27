Cyclone Gabrielle – Eastern District Update, Monday 27 February

The number of uncontactable people following Cyclone Gabrielle has further reduced to four.

Police will be in a position to provide further detail regarding those who remain uncontactable later today.

In the 24 hours to 7pm yesterday, Police in Eastern District conducted 502 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities.

Over the same period, Police received 492 calls for service, including 10 reports of burglaries, four unlawful taking of motor vehicles, and 54 family harm incidents.

Twenty five people have been arrested for a variety of offences – 13 in Hawke’s Bay and 12 in Tairawhiti.

Offences include:

• serious assault

• destruction of property

• disorder

• theft

Police recognise that some communities within Eastern District have concerns about crime following the cyclone.

Additional staff remain in place to assist the recovery effort and support routine policing.

As the statistics detailed above remain within normal range, Police will no longer provide these proactively.

District-based statistics can still be obtained via the usual channels – the Police data website and Official Information Act request.

