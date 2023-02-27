Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Sea How You Care This Seaweek

Monday, 27 February 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

The sea and our connections to it have defined much of the history of Timaru, and it’s time to give a little love back.

Timaru District Council is excited to be joining forces with Environment Canterbury to lead a wide range of fun and educational events this year to highlight the connection our district has with the sea from 4 March to the 12 March, 2023.

Seaweek is a nationwide celebration of the connection we all share with the sea.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen, says people living in the district are lucky enough to enjoy the benefits of having the ocean on their doorstep.

“It’s vital for our community’s well-being and health to continue to have access to healthy seas, so it is crucial that we all do our part to ensure they stay that way. Our Seaweek activities have been designed so there is something for everyone to get involved in,” Bowen said.

“These programmes will range from a sea-themed photography competition to an eco-friendly carwash for charity. There will be something for everyone, and each event will offer people an opportunity to learn how our actions have an effect on the environment.”

This year Timaru District Council aims to focus on showing easy ways people can improve their local waterways, highlighting the relationship between stormwater and the environment, with some awesome prizes up for grabs along the way.

Over Seaweek, there will be lots of opportunities to win prizes. Head down to Caroline Bay to take part in The Breeze Big Beach Dig, or snap a photo and upload the image to Facebook or Instagram with #seaweektimaru2023 by midnight, Sunday 12 March, 2023.

Seaweek will finish with the Timaru District Council’s annual eco-friendly charity carwash on 12 March. This event is designed to demonstrate to the community how to clean their cars while keeping the damage to the environment to a minimum. Timaru District Council hopes lessons such as this will become second nature in the community.

To learn more about Seaweek, visit www.timaru.govt.nz/seaweek.

Events:

· Seaweek Quiz at the South Canterbury Museum from Saturday 4 - Sunday 12 of March.

· Regional Poetry Competition from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 of March.

· The Breeze “Big Beach Dig” – Coincides with Children’s Day at Caroline Bay on Sunday 5th of March, 11am- 12pm.

· Seaweek Craft Station and Puppet making at Timaru Library from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 of March. .

· Seaweek Storytime and Craft for preschoolers at Temuka and Geraldine Library on Wednesday 8 March from 10.30-11.30am.

· Ocean-focused children’s activities and blue penguin display at South Canterbury Eco-Centre on Thursday 9 March 3-5pm.

· Science talk by Rob Lewis “Shark Spy: Recording our Marine Life” at Ara Polytechnic on Tuesday 7th of March, at 7pm.

· Open Day and free sausage sizzle at Waitarakao / Washdyke Lagoon on Saturday 11th of March, 12pm-3pm.

· Charity Eco Carwash in the Timaru Library Carpark on Sunday the 12th of March, 10am-12pm (proceeds going to CPlay)

· Seaweek Photography Competition on from Saturday 4 – Sunday 12 of March.

